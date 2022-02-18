Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.90% of Addus HomeCare worth $74,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

