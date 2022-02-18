Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.40.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $220.41 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $159.71 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,890,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.