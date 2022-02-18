Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $240.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $220.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $159.71 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.