Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $294.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $290.00 to $294.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.40.

AAP stock opened at $220.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average is $222.70. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $159.71 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

