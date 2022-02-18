Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 496,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 93,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

