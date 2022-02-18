Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 447,134 shares of company stock valued at $62,036,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. 1,426,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,441,840. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

