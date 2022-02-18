Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as high as C$6.53. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$6.39, with a volume of 1,067,314 shares changing hands.

AAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.43.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

