Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 505.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 124,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $17.97 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $451.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $74,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,745. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.