Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $66,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,283 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERUS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ERUS stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

