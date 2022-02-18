Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $68,000 Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 1,092.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,241,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth $61,150,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in DLocal by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,160,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after buying an additional 151,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,996,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

DLocal stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

