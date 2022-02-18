Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Richardson Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,730. Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.57. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.