Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,893.75.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

