Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $160.17

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.17 and traded as high as $177.04. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $171.18, with a volume of 40 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($201.14) to €174.00 ($197.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.77.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

