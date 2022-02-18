Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Affirm by 27.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Affirm by 2.9% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Affirm by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. Affirm has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

