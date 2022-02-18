Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$39.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

AFN stock opened at C$37.50 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$704.63 million and a P/E ratio of 60.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

