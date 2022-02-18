Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.
AL stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Lease (AL)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.