Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

AL stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Air Lease by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Lease by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

