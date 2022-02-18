Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.48. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

