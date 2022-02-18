Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.82-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.673-3.728 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.39-1.43 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

