Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

