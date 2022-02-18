Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $797.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $9.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. 28,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,848. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

