Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $200.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 184.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

