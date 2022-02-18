Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target on the stock.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 36,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

