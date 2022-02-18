Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

ALYA stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alithya Group by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

