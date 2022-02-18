Allakos Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. Allakos has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $139.51. The stock has a market cap of $324.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 3,497.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,899 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 5,817.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 819,460 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $7,985,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

