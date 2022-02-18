Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $57.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ABTX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. 80,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,589. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

