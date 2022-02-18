Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $57.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ABTX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. 80,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,589. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.