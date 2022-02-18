Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 58,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 178,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.