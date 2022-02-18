Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of ALSN opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

