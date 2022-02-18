Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 83,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.