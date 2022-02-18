Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Ally Financial stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 83,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
