Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total transaction of $8,614,530.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00.

GOOG traded down $103.58 on Thursday, hitting $2,646.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,800.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,833.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,002.02 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

