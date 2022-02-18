AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in January

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,112,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 1,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.1 days.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

A number of analysts have commented on ATGFF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

