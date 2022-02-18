Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $379,200. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

