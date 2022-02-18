Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Moffett Nathanson

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $379,200 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 1,065,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

