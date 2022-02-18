Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amarin by 23.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

