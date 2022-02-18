Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Soroban Capital Partners LP

Soroban Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 204,578 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.4% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $789,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded down $46.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,046.21. 77,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,202.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,334.37. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

