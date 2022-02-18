Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,655.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,093.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,202.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,334.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $11,199,462. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

