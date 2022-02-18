AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Trading 0.9% Higher

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

AMB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

