Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.79 million.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $79.76. 584,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,715. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.