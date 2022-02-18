Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.79 million.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.
Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $79.76. 584,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,715. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
