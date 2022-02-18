Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.
Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
