Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $89.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

