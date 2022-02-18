Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $89.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.17.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.
In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).
