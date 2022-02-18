American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE:AEL traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,946. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 804,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

