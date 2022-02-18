American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Down 4.8% Following Weak Earnings

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11. Approximately 2,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 542,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

