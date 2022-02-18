American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.
In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
