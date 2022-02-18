American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

