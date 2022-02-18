AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 228.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,930 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $25,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

