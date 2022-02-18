Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 748,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,786,000 after acquiring an additional 270,704 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

