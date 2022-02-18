AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

