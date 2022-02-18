AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

NYSE:AMN traded up $11.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

