AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Benchmark

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.07% from the company’s current price.

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after acquiring an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.