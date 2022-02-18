Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,749 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $17.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,140,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,143. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amplitude by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,368,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Amplitude by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amplitude by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,148,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 388,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

