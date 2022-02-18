Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 million, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.19. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth $102,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

