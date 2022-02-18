Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ADI stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,702,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

